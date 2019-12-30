Saints will play Vikings in first round of playoffs

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will seek redemption for the Minneapolis Miracle this coming weekend as they play the Vikings in the Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night locked them into the NFC's #1 seed. Green Bay took the #2, and a first-round bye, over the Saints thanks to a conference-record tiebreaker.

The Saints have played the Vikings in the playoffs twice over the past decade. The first was New Orleans' first conference championship win and Super Bowl berth in 2009. The second was 2018's heartbreaking loss thanks to Case Keenum's miracle touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired in the Divisional round.

The Saints and Vikings will kick off in the Superdome at 12:05 p.m. Sunday. A win would mean the Saints travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers the following week.