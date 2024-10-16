Latest Weather Blog
Saints wide receivers Olave and Shaheed out for Thursday night's game
NEW ORLEANS - When rookie Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler makes his second career NFL start Thursday night, it will be without two of the teams top receivers.
Wide receiver Chris Olave will not play because of a concussion and Rashid Shaheed will not play due to a meniscus injury, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday.
Shaheed could return to the Saints this season, but also could miss the rest of the season depending on what doctors find during meniscus surgery, according to Ian Rapaport with the NFL Network.
Coach Dennis Allen announces that Rashid Shaheed will undergo surgery on his meniscus, and during the surgery, it will be determined if he has the full repair or the trim.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2024
The full repair would mean his season is over. https://t.co/oN7duzudLv
Shaheed has 20 receptions for 349 yards with three touchdowns this season. Olave has 23 receptions for 280 yards this season.
New Orleans hosts Denver Thursday at 7:15 pm. The game can be streamed on Amazon Prime.
