Saints staff looking for versatility in defensive players

NEW ORLEANS - As the 2025 NFL season approaches in just a few months, training for a new era of the New Orleans Saints is in progress.

The Saints are holding Organized Team Activities (OTAs) as part of their off season training, and it's allowing the new coaching staff to lay the foundation of what they want this team to be come September.

After a 5-12 season in 2024, there are many areas that need to be addressed. New Orleans' defense was ranked 30 in the NFL for total defense last season. They're looking to turn things around.

Part of that is making sure guys understand their roles. New head coach Kellen Moore is expecting cornerback Alontae Taylor to step up and be versatile at his position in the coming season.

Moore says that his role will be important in their defense next season, and Taylor has liked the changes and says he can play free, which is more of his style.

OTAs are optional for Saints players and there were many veterans not in attendance on Thursday like Tyrann Mathieu, Cam Jordan and others.

However, the Saints will hold a mandatory minicamp on June 10-12 for all players.