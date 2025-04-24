Saints solidify offensive line with 9th pick in the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis.- With the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Banks is 6-foot-5, 315-pound and won both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Trophy as the best lineman in college football last season.

He started at left tackle for the Longhorns for three seasons and allowed just one sack in each of his last two seasons.

Many analysts project that Banks has the necessary attributes to step right into the Saints' offensive line and make an immediate impact.

New Orleans' offensive line was ranked in the bottom half of the NFL last season, as the Saints finished with a 5-12 record and last in the NFC South.

The NFL Draft continues on WBRZ with Days 2 and 3 on Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively