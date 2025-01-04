Latest Weather Blog
Saints owner Gayle Benson, NFL donate $1 million to assist New Orleans attack victims, their families
NEW ORLEANS — Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints, announced Saturday that the team and the NFL Foundation will be pledging a total of $1 million to aid relief efforts for victims of the New Year's Day attack that killed 14.
"As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats. However, through football, we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred," Benson said. "We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion and kindness."
Benson's $500,000 donation was matched by the NFL Foundation, bringing relief funds to $1 million.
"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the tragic events in New Orleans," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "The NFL is committed to standing with the resilient community of New Orleans during this difficult time."
Benson and the NFL's donations come a few days after Saints defensive end Cam Jordan donated $25,000 to assist in the recovery efforts for victims and their families. New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson also donated $100,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation.
