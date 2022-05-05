87°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints officially announce Tyrann Mathieu's return to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is officially coming home to play for the Saints.
Honey, he’s home ????#Saints pic.twitter.com/dWTCcA0yab— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2022
New Orleans native and LSU fan-favorite Tyrann Mathieu, who visited with the Saints last month, has made a name for himself in the NFL as an All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also a superstar for the LSU Tigers roughly a decade ago, where he earned the "Honey Badger" moniker for his relentless play on the field.
Watch Live: Tyrann Mathieu #Sants | @Verizon https://t.co/txhaMMb33t— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2022
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputy Nick Tullier has passed away
-
The family of Devin Page Jr. still looking for answers 22 days...
-
Husband pleads guilty in wife's killing months after popular crime podcast shed...
-
Mayor takes to the witness stand in the third day of St....
-
Parents accused of murdering daughter by neglect, back at home following arrest
Sports Video
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game