Saints officially announce Tyrann Mathieu's return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is officially coming home to play for the Saints.

New Orleans native and LSU fan-favorite Tyrann Mathieu, who visited with the Saints last month, has made a name for himself in the NFL as an All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also a superstar for the LSU Tigers roughly a decade ago, where he earned the "Honey Badger" moniker for his relentless play on the field. 

