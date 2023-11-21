58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints move wide receiver Mike Thomas to injured reserve

1 hour 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, November 21 2023 Nov 21, 2023 November 21, 2023 3:18 PM November 21, 2023 in Sports
Source: Saints Media Relations
By: Michael Cauble

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that team has placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

The move means Thomas will be unavailable to return to action for the Saints for at least the next four games.

The Saints have seven games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Thomas is the teams third leading receiver in terms of yards with 448 yards on 39 receptions and one touchdown.

The Saints also made roster moves of signing defensive back Cameron Dantzler Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad and signing wide receiver Marquez Callaway to the practice squad.

Trending News

The Saints will play at Atlanta this Sunday at noon. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days