Latest Weather Blog
Saints may play Eagles in empty stadium during trip to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The New Orleans Saints could play at least one game in front of zero fans this season.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, new restrictions could prevent fans from attending games at the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field. That ban would include the Saints' scheduled meeting with the Eagles on Dec. 13.
Philadelphia officials initially told the newspaper that fans would not be able to attend games, but clarified on Wednesday that the decision is dependent on how the situation in the city changes.
“I do think that games can be played with the kind of safety precautions that they’re proposing," Philadelphia health commissioner Thomas Farley told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday. "I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There is no way for them to be safe having a crowd there. I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not (have) crowds.”
While the Superdome hasn't announced plans to ban fans for home games, the stadium will restrict seating in the areas nearest the field and is expected to significantly cut its gameday capacity.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VP Pence urges schools to reopen after meeting with state officials at...
-
State ready to start accepting applications overnight for $250 hazard payment
-
Louisiana firefighters assist Navy in days-long ship fire
-
Ascension officials, business leaders discuss reopening economy under new Phase 2 mandates
-
Baton Rouge seeking volunteers for medical study to determine prevalence of COVID-19...