Saints make roster moves ahead of training camp in July
NEW ORLEANS - All Saints rookies and veterans are set to return to the Saints training facility in Metairie on July 22 for training camp. Before that, general manager Mickey Loomis announced some roster moves for the Black and Gold on Friday.
New Orleans has signed tight end Seth Green, cornerback Jayden Price and tackle Barry Wesley. All three have signed one-year contracts with the Saints.
They also are all coming from the United Football League (UFL), who's season ended earlier this month.
Both Green and Price were teammates on the Arlington Renegades, while Wesley was apart of the Birmingham Stallions for the 2025 season.
With those new additions, the Saints also had to let some guys go.
The team waived cornerback Travion Fluellen and running back Xazavian Valladay.
