32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and two others; Allen remains

34 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, January 16 2024 Jan 16, 2024 January 16, 2024 1:37 PM January 16, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

NEW ORLEANS - After an underperforming season the New Orleans Saints announced that head coach Dennis Allen has fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and two other assistants on the staff.

The Saints missed out on making the playoffs despite playing the second easiest schedule in the NFL.

Along with Carmichael, who was with the Saints for the last 18 seasons, senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns were also dismissed.

“I would like to thank Pete, Bob and Kodi for their service to the New Orleans Saints and to this coaching staff,” said Allen. “These types of decisions are never easy to come to, but are necessary as we move forward.”

New Orleans was ranked tenth in passing in the NFL in touchdowns and eleventh in yards per game.

Trending News

“I would especially like to thank Pete for his contributions to this staff for 18 seasons.  I have a tremendous amount of respect for the job he has done and as a colleague.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days