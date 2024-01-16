Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and two others; Allen remains

NEW ORLEANS - After an underperforming season the New Orleans Saints announced that head coach Dennis Allen has fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and two other assistants on the staff.

The Saints missed out on making the playoffs despite playing the second easiest schedule in the NFL.

Along with Carmichael, who was with the Saints for the last 18 seasons, senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns were also dismissed.

“I would like to thank Pete, Bob and Kodi for their service to the New Orleans Saints and to this coaching staff,” said Allen. “These types of decisions are never easy to come to, but are necessary as we move forward.”

New Orleans was ranked tenth in passing in the NFL in touchdowns and eleventh in yards per game.

“I would especially like to thank Pete for his contributions to this staff for 18 seasons. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the job he has done and as a colleague.”