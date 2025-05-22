79°
Saints finish up first week of OTAs

1 hour 35 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, May 22 2025 May 22, 2025 May 22, 2025 7:10 PM May 22, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints finished up the first week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Thursday.

The Tigers worked out three times this week, giving multiple quarterbacks first team reps. Spencer Rattler was given the first team reps on Thursday.

First-year Head Coach Kellen Moore believes Rattler made the most of his first NFL Offseason.

"So that second year, you find some rhythm, you find some continuity in yourself, you're able to kind of build your own offseason program and so Spencer's doing an excellent job," Moore said.

The Saints continue with more OTAs next week.

