Saints drop road game at Chicago after offensive turnovers kill momentum

CHICAGO - The New Orleans Saints started slow and ended slow against the Chicago Bears falling 26-14 after quarterback Spencer Rattler turned the ball over four times helping to kill any shot they had at pulling out the victory in their road game.

Rattler was able to connect with wide receiver Chris Olave for a deep shot down the field just before the half that boosted a Saints offense that had otherwise had a very listless start to the game. Rattler found Olave in the endzone for the first Saints points of the game with 21 yard toss to make it a 20-7 Chicago lead at the break.

New Orleans would get the ball to start the second half and they made the most of it as Rattler again found Olave on a 14 yard strike to the endzone that pulled the Saints to within striking distance however the Bears were able to force the Saints into a punt and two interceptions in their final three possessions.

The Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 26 at 3:00 p.m. in the Superdome.