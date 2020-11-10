Saints cut Nicks, Armstead comes off PUP list

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Saints coach Sean Payton says New Orleans has released veteran receiver Hakeem Nicks and starting left tackle Terron Armstead is coming off the team's physically-unable-to-perform list.



Armstead is now cleared to practice for the first time since players reported for camp on July 27.



Nicks, who has spent most of his seven-year career with the New York Giants, has said the Saints' offense provided the best fit for him. He says he lobbied Payton by text for months in hopes of an opportunity, which he received on the second day of camp. However, Nicks has been outperformed by several younger receivers.



Payton says the Saints have signed long-snapper Chris Highland, who also spent part of 2015 training camp with New Orleans.