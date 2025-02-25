Saints coaching staff headlines the 2025 LSU Football Coaches Clinic

BATON ROUGE - LSU football has announced that the New Orleans Saints coaching staff will headline the 2025 LSU Coaching Clinic.

The coaching clinic is a three-day event that allows high school coaches to interact with LSU football staff and special guests. The clinic includes practice viewing, discussions and keynote addresses.

Super Bowl champion and @Saints head coach Kellen Moore headlines the 2025 LSU Football Coaches Clinic.



Moore will be joined by his new OC Doug Nussmeier and DC Brandon Staley. The clinic will also feature Brian Kelly, Michael Desormeaux, Jon Sumrall and members of their staff. pic.twitter.com/NxrbEsHv8F — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 26, 2025

Saints head coach Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley are scheduled to attend the clinic. Brian Kelly, Michael Desormeaux, Jon Sumrall and members of their staff will also be in attendance.

The 2025 LSU coaches clinic will run from Thursday, March 20-Saturday March 22. Coaches can register for the event here.