Saints announce preseason schedule for 2019

New Orleans - The New Orleans Saints announced their preseason schedule for the 2019 season on Tuesday afternoon and right out of the gate things get interesting with a playoff rematch from two years ago.

The Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings will play their first preseason game, exact dates and times are still being worked out. The preseason opener at home marks the first time the Saints have started at home since the 2013 when they also hosted the Vikings at the Superdome.

More information was provided from the team via a release:

The Saints are 26-26 in preseason openers all-time after defeating Jacksonville 24-20 in the 2018 opener.

In Week Two, the Saints will head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the ROIKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., the third consecutive preseason the teams will face off in Southern California. The contest will be played on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. CT and will be nationally televised on CBS. The Saints defeated the Chargers 36-7 on Aug. 25, 2018. The Saints-Chargers preseason series is tied 4-4.

In Week Three, New Orleans will be the road team for the second consecutive week and play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints have a 4-4 preseason record against the Jets, who they will play in the preseason for the first time since 2004.

The Saints will close out the preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Miami Dolphins prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players. It will be the fourth consecutive year that New Orleans finishes the preseason at home. The Dolphins lead the all-time preseason series 14-7. The 21 meetings between the two teams in the preseason are the second-most by a Saints preseason opponent to the 30 with the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise.

Exact dates and kickoff times for the Minnesota, Jets and Miami contests will be announced in the near future.