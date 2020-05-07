78°
Saints' 2020 games include 4 prime time match-ups; see the full schedule here

50 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 May 07, 2020 5:33 PM May 07, 2020 in Sports
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS -  The Saints' 2020 schedule will include four prime time games, including one against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, according to WWL-TV.

The Saints will open the season at home against the Tampa Buccaneers, one of two regular-season meetings planned between quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Among the other highlights from New Orleans' schedule is a Sunday night game in week 3 against the Packers and another Sunday night match-up week 9 at Tampa Bay.

Other games sure to drum up national interest include a Dec. 20 meeting with the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs at the Superdome and a 3:30 p.m. home game against the Vikings on Christmas Day.

You can see the full regular season schedule below.

vs Buccaneers 9/13

@ Raiders 9/21 (MNF)

vs Packers 9/27 (SNF)

@ Lions 10/4

vs Chargers 10/12 (MNF)

Bye 

vs Panther 10/25

@ Bears 11/1

@ Buccaneers 11/8 (SNF)

vs 49ers 11/15

vs Falcons 11/22

@ Broncos 11/29

@ Atlanta 12/6 

@ Eagles 12/13

vs Chiefs 12/20

vs Vikings 12/25

@ Panthers 1/3

