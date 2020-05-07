Latest Weather Blog
Saints' 2020 games include 4 prime time match-ups; see the full schedule here
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' 2020 schedule will include four prime time games, including one against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, according to WWL-TV.
The Saints will open the season at home against the Tampa Buccaneers, one of two regular-season meetings planned between quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Among the other highlights from New Orleans' schedule is a Sunday night game in week 3 against the Packers and another Sunday night match-up week 9 at Tampa Bay.
Other games sure to drum up national interest include a Dec. 20 meeting with the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs at the Superdome and a 3:30 p.m. home game against the Vikings on Christmas Day.
You can see the full regular season schedule below.
vs Buccaneers 9/13
@ Raiders 9/21 (MNF)
vs Packers 9/27 (SNF)
@ Lions 10/4
vs Chargers 10/12 (MNF)
Bye
vs Panther 10/25
@ Bears 11/1
@ Buccaneers 11/8 (SNF)
vs 49ers 11/15
vs Falcons 11/22
@ Broncos 11/29
@ Atlanta 12/6
@ Eagles 12/13
vs Chiefs 12/20
vs Vikings 12/25
@ Panthers 1/3
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
-
BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday
-
Celebrating Mother's Day with virtual gifts
-
Announcement concerning Louisiana's reopening expected Monday
-
Thousands of dollars raised for families of two BRPD officers shot
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities