Safety not publicly discussed at SU board meeting after month-long period with hazing death, shooting

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University System Board of Supervisors did not address campus safety at their monthly meeting, despite Friday's meeting being the first since both the hazing death of Caleb Wilson and an on-campus shooting.

According to their schedule, a board development session was scheduled for 9 a.m., 45 minutes before the board meeting. Campus security was on the development session agenda for discussion. However, WBRZ was told the session was tabled.

At the meeting, the board paid tribute to Wilson, who died after being punched in the chest during an initiation ritual that occurred off-campus with the Beta Sigma chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity last month.

"Caleb poured his passion into both his studies and his time with the Human Jukebox. He was an incredible part of the Jaguar family," a board member said at the meeting.

Board members discussed ways to honor Wilson, including naming a courtyard after him and awarding him a posthumous degree.

The circumstances surrounding Wilson's hazing death have received significant attention. At one point during the meeting, a former Southern student tried to speak to the board about hazing policies at Southern, but she was escorted away. The board said it was not on the agenda.

"They did not talk about the very thing that caused him to not be here, which was hazing. There are things you can do here, and there are rules and policies that you could put in place that could prevent that," alumna Marian Gbaiwom said.

During the meeting, the board decided to go into a private executive session, which an administrator said was a discussion about campus security.

Earlier this month, there a student was shot at U.S. Jones Hall on campus. The alleged shooter, Semaj Joiner, was arrested last week.

Since then, the university indefinitely suspended visitation at all residence halls for anyone who does not live in that hall.

When asked for a recap of what security issues were discussed, WBRZ was told there was no discussion of any campus security issues despite an administrator saying otherwise.

One student, however, says she's been satisfied with the moves Southern has made following the emotional month.

"I think our chancellor and all of our faculty and admin are very dedicated to our safety and they've provided us with counseling centers and therapists and just a lot to help with our mental health," Southern student Olivia McKissack said.

According to its website, the next board meeting is scheduled for April 11 at 9:45 a.m. in Shreveport.