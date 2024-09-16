89°
Latest Weather Blog
Runnels schools closed due to threat
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- Both campuses of the Runnels School will be closed on Friday due to a threat.
According to the school's website, the threat was received Thursday night. The school released an emergency notice stating that law enforcement officials are working to determine the credibility of the threat.
No more information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Portion of Hillsdale home damaged in fire
-
18-year-old arrested for possession of stolen gun, drugs
-
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Carolinas
-
One person killed in wreck outside of Walker
-
Trump was subject of 'apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club,...
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal