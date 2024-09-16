Runnels schools closed due to threat

89°
December 18, 2015
BATON ROUGE- Both campuses of the Runnels School will be closed on Friday due to a threat.

According to the school's website, the threat was received Thursday night. The school released an emergency notice stating that law enforcement officials are working to determine the credibility of the threat.

No more information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

