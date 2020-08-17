Roughly half of LSU's season ticket holders choose to opt-out of 2020 football season, athletics department says

BATON ROUGE - Roughly half of LSU football's season ticket holders have opted out of their 2020 season tickets in exchange for a second option, a university spokesperson reports.

Rather than keeping the 2020-21 season tickets amid the coronavirus pandemic, roughly 50% of ticket holders have decided to request a refund, donate the money to the student-athletes scholarship fund, or roll over their tickets to the 2021 season, according to an LSU spokesperson.

The department sent an email to ticket holders last month offering these other options.

The university asked fans to submit their decision by Friday, Aug. 14.

You can read more on LSU's 2020 ticket policy here.