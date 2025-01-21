Roof of St. John Parish home destroyed in fire

LAPLACE - A parish fire department shared eye-catching images of a home's roof burning during the Tuesday, Jan. 21 snowstorm.

The St. John Parish Fire Department shared pictures of the home on Sawgrass in Laplace. Firefighters said the scene was under control and there were no injuries reported.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

Local fire departments have shared tips on safe ways to heat your home during inclement weather.