'Roco Challenge' competition takes place by Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters

BATON ROUGE - A training event called the Roco Challenge where agencies compete in training scenarios took place Thursday by the Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters.

Seven teams competed at Roco Rescue for two days to handle "real rescue problems." Participants had to climb structures with rope and carry an injured person in a gurney across rough surfaces, among other challenges.

