'Roco Challenge' competition takes place by Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters

1 hour 34 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 4:01 PM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A training event called the Roco Challenge where agencies compete in training scenarios took place Thursday by the Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters.

Seven teams competed at Roco Rescue for two days to handle "real rescue problems." Participants had to climb structures with rope and carry an injured person in a gurney across rough surfaces, among other challenges.

More information on events at Roco Rescue is available here.

