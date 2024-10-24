64°
'Rockin' the Boot' benefit concert for Hurricane Helene victims took place Thursday night at Texas Club
BATON ROUGE - The boot was rocking and rolling tonight at the Texas Club to support victims of Hurricane Helene.
Organizers say this is the first of three events to support hurricane relief efforts. Ticket sales for Thursday's event went to Samaritan's Purse, but organizers say they hope to donate merchandise sales to support a town
devastated by Hurricane Helene.
For anyone looking to support Hurricane Helene victims, the Cajun Navy is collecting non-perishable goods this Saturday. You can donate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 615 East Ascension Street in Gonzales.
