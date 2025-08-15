Roblox responds to Louisiana AG's lawsuit alleging game endangers child users

BATON ROUGE - Roblox officials gave a statement Friday on a suit being filed against them by the state of Louisiana following an announcement by Attorney General Liz Murrill.

On Thursday, Murrill said she felt the platform endangered the children of Louisiana, citing a January 2025 child porn arrest where the suspect allegedly used Roblox to communicate with minors.

Roblox is the No. 1 gaming site for children and teens, she added. The game facilitates “experiences” for its more than 82 million daily active users. Murrill said this is the largest platform to exploit children.

Roblox issued a statement saying that “the assertion that Roblox would intentionally put our users at risk of exploitation is categorically untrue." They said they dedicate "vast resources" to keeping a safe infrastructure with 24/7 moderation.

They also said they have "rigorous safeguards" that put restrictions on sharing personal information, links and user-to-user image sharing to protect their community. Additionally, they said that "bad actors will try to circumvent [their] systems to try to direct users off the platform, where safety standards and moderation platforms may differ."

"We dispute these allegations and we remain committed to working with Attorney General Murrill to keep kids safe," a spokesperson told WBRZ.