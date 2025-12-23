Latest Weather Blog
Road work planned from downtown to LSU, and along Bluebonnet, over next year
BATON ROUGE — Drivers in parts of East Baton Rouge Parish should prepare for lane closures and delays as a major road improvement project begins, affecting several heavily traveled areas over the next year.
More than $3.1 million is being invested through the parish’s Asphalt Overlay Program, which focuses on milling old asphalt and resurfacing roadways that experience high daily traffic. Transportation officials say the effort is a package of projects rather than a single road repair.
The work includes three main areas: Highland Road from the LSU campus to to South Boulevard, Bluebonnet Boulevard from Jefferson Highway to Interstate 10, and South Quad Drive from Nicholson Drive to Highland Road through the LSU campus, according to Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford.
Construction is expected to last close to a year overall, but not all areas will be impacted for the full year.
Highland Road will be the first corridor to see crews at work. Officials say the roadway was prioritized due to its heavy traffic volume and deteriorating conditions.
“Weather permitting, we should be able to get that particular section of roadway done probably in four to five months,” Raiford said.
City and parish leaders acknowledge the inconvenience for drivers but emphasize the importance of the improvements. Mayor Sid Edwards said roadway conditions are a key part of public safety.
“Safety first,” Edwards said. “When we think public safety, we think about crime, but our roads are a part of that too. So the big deal is to get it done, get it done right, and as quickly and efficiently as we can.”
Edwards added that the focus on Highland Road is aimed at improving everyday travel for residents, even if it requires patience during construction.
Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and traffic delays, particularly along Highland Road, and are encouraged to plan ahead as work continues.
