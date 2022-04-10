Road rage altercation leads to deadly shooting outside car wash on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and a second is behind bars after gunfire rang out at a gas station on Perkins Road Monday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the deadly shooting occurred around 7 p.m in the parking lot behind the B-Quik in the 4100 block of Perkins Road.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Joseph Tatney was shot multiple times by 19-year-old Jarmal Jackson following a road rage incident on the interstate. Tatney died at the scene.

Jackson told police the two exchanged words at a red light, and he claimed that he saw Tatney brandish a handgun while stopped at the light. Jackson claimed he was vacuuming his vehicle at Benny's car wash, which shares a parking lot with the gas station, when Tatney pulled up alongside him and confronted him.

Witnesses told police they saw the fight unfold, adding that Tatney punched Jackson twice in the face. Jackson then went to his vehicle and grabbed a handgun.

Arrest records said Jackson stood over Tatney and shot him multiple times.

BRPD officers were at the B-Quik when the shooting happened and apprehended Jackson soon afterward. He told police he became upset and didn't clearly remember his actions after he was punched.

Jackson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.