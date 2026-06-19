River Road African American Museum hosts Juneteenth book signing with former Louisiana chief justice

DONALDSONVILLE — A Juneteenth celebration at the River Road African American Museum's historic Rosenwald School Campus included an interview and book signing with former Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson.

The event drew attendees who saw it as an important moment for the community and younger generations.

"I wouldn't have missed it for the world. What's missing? It was beautiful, very educational for the youngsters to know where we came from and why we celebrate the Juneteenth," attendee Tyrone Madison said. "So, again, I say that those who weren't here, it means a lot, because if we don't hold on to it, you know, it's only a few things that we can hold on within our community."