River Road African American Museum hosting fall fest, handing out food boxes

DONALDSONVILLE— River Road African American Museum will host a food giveaway for residents in the Donaldsonville community.

The museum will partner with catering company Rap N Roux and AETNA to address food insecurity and provide health solutions for residents.

The food boxes will consists of fresh produce ahead of the holiday season.

There will also be health screenings available at the community fest.

The event is will not only help feed residents, but bring attention to the museum's community garden.

The community fall fest will take place Saturday, Nov. 8 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.