Rival high schools bonded after flood during joint pep rally

GONZALES - Students from East Ascension and St. Amant High School is letting their rivalry be heard, as they come together for a joint pep rally 2 months after the flood.



Outside the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, it is not hard to tell, Ascension Parish families are still struggling. Many are still calling campers lining the site their home.



Fans from both schools filed in to the center for a pep rally, a spirited contrast to the cleanup the community has faced. It's a tradition even torrential rain and historic high water could not touch.

"We ain't letting no flood back us up," one spirited fan said.



It was apparent that only two questions were on everyone's mind: who's team is better, and who can yell loud enough to prove it.



The two schools will face off in their Homecoming game tomorrow. Over the last 8 years, the Ascension Parish shoutout has raised $114,000. That money is divided evenly between both programs.