90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Richard Nelson, longshot candidate for Louisiana governor, drops out of 2023 election

1 hour 50 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, September 20 2023 Sep 20, 2023 September 20, 2023 10:32 AM September 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State Representative Richard Nelson announced Wednesday that he was dropping out of the race for Louisiana governor and endorsing Republican front runner and state Attorney General Jeff Landry.

According to recent polls, the Mandeville-based politician was trailing far behind other high-profile candidates. Nelson says he plans to pursue opportunities in the private sector going forward. 

Read the announcement below.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days