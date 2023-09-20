Richard Nelson, longshot candidate for Louisiana governor, drops out of 2023 election

BATON ROUGE - State Representative Richard Nelson announced Wednesday that he was dropping out of the race for Louisiana governor and endorsing Republican front runner and state Attorney General Jeff Landry.

According to recent polls, the Mandeville-based politician was trailing far behind other high-profile candidates. Nelson says he plans to pursue opportunities in the private sector going forward.

