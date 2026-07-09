Retired Democratic judge appointed to oversee criminal case against AG Liz Murrill, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — A retired Democratic judge has been appointed to oversee the criminal case against Attorney General Liz Murrill after her indictment on intimidation charges, WWL reports.

Judge Robert Chaisson, who retired as a 5th Circuit Court of Appeal judge in 2023, was appointed as the case's ad-hoc judge by Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Piper Griffin. On Wednesday, all 12 Orleans Parish judges recused themselves from Murrill's case.

Murrill was indicted following allegations that she sent threatening letters to elected Orleans Parish officials, including Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams and five city council members. She was charged with 16 counts of malfeasance in office and intimidation, with her bond being set at $400,000.