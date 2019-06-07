Retailers may soon apply for permits to sell CBD products

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will soon make applications available to retailers who wish to sell CBD products.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill Thursday authorizing the sale of hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent.

According to officials, prior to selling CBD products all retailers will be required to obtain a permit through ATC and meet all requirements implemented by the agency.

"CBD products manufactured, distributed, imported or sold for use in the state of Louisiana are required to be produced from hemp grown in accordance with a state plan or a pilot program approved by the United States Secretary of Agriculture and must be labeled in accordance with the State Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Law," the agency said. "Products labels will need to be approved by the Louisiana Department of Health and must meet all registration requirements."

ATC will make applications available to retailers to begin the process of evaluating potential CBD vendors on June 17, 2019.