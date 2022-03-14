47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Restore La. to host homeowner outreach events

4 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, July 27 2017 Jul 27, 2017 July 27, 2017 2:36 PM July 27, 2017 in News
Source: Josh Jackson
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Restore Homeowner Assistance Program will hold three public meetings next week to help homeowners affected by the August 2016 floods. 

According to a news release, Restore Louisiana representatives will work one-on-one with residents to answer their questions and help complete the flood damage survey

All meeting will run from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. 

The first meeting will be at the Ascension Parish Library on Tuesday, August 1. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will host the second meeting Wednesday, August 2. A final meeting will occur on Thursday, August 3 at the Livingston Parish Library. 

Homeowners can take the survey online at restore.la.gov, by telephone at (866) 735-2001 or by visiting one of the Restore Louisiana housing assistance centers in Lafayette, Hammond, Monroe and Baton Rouge. The centers are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days