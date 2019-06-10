Residents encouraged to report weather-related damage following last week's rain

BATON ROUGE - Due to excessive rain and flooding last week, parish officials have received numerous reports of damage in East Baton Rouge.

Residents are encouraged to assist in gathering damage reports to aid in the recovery process. People can report any weather-related damages to their property here.

Those in need of computer access can visit any library in EBR to complete the form. Additionally, hard copies are also available at the libraries.

The deadline to fill out a form is June 17.