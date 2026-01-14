57°
Residents at 5 East Apartments receive water disconnect notices due to unpaid bill from complex

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents of the 5 East Apartments along Lee Drive received water disconnect notices on their doors Wednesday. 

The Baton Rouge Water Co. would not talk about the specific case, but said generally, it's up to the complex to pay the bill. 

"In general, disconnect notices are posted at a location for which a complex owner/management has not paid for the services provided. This action allows tenants to receive information regarding a potential upcoming loss of service. The water company does attempt to directly contact the responsible party to work with them prior to the posting of the complex. Typically, either the communication or the posting will prompt payment – as is always the preferred outcome to disconnection of services."

The notices say that service will be disconnected on Jan. 17 due to the nonpayment of the sewer and solid waste user fee. 

WBRZ reached out to the complex. We have not heard back. 

