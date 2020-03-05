Researchers show off medical drones for disasters, shootings

RAYMOND, Miss. - Researchers say they hope small helicopter drones can bring medical care to areas after severe weather or mass shootings. They showed off models Tuesday at John Bell Williams Airport in Raymond.



A partnership between William Carey University's College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Hinds Community College drone program is developing what's called the Health Integrated Rescue Operation. The partners are working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.



Dr. Itala Subbarao says he and medical student Guy Paul Cooper Jr. got the idea after a large tornado struck Hattiesburg in 2013. They want the drone to ferry medical supplies to places that are remote or temporarily cut off. The drone would also allow physicians to deliver medical instructions by videoconference, with people on site wearing video glasses to move around.