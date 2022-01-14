Researchers from Pennington Biomedical Research Center among most cited scholars in the world

BATON ROUGE - Five employees (four faculty members and one adjunct professor) from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center rank among the most cited researchers in the world.

According to the Google Scholar Citations database, they are among the 4,730 scholars who have an above 100 h-index. This means at least 100 of their papers have been cited more than 100 times.

A statement released by Pennington said these researchers have "changed our health for the better" in multiple ways including: