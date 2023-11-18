Latest Weather Blog
Republicans sweep Saturday's runoff election - See results here
BATON ROUGE - Republicans swept Saturday's runoff election, securing a conservative hold on Louisiana's government.
'Liz' Murrill defeated Lindsey Cheek for attorney general, a position left vacant after Jeff Landry was elected to become governor in October. Murrill will become the state's first female AG.
Republican Nancy Landry beat democrat 'Gwen' Collins-Greenup for the secretary of state. Former congressman John Fleming won the race for Louisiana Treasurer. In each race, the conservative candidate took nearly 70 percent of the vote.
Voters in West Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa parishes elected new sheriffs on Saturday. 'Jeff' Bergeron will be taking over in WBR after longtime sheriff Mike Cazes decided to retire. Bergeron ran as an independent candidate and beat democrat Leo Fontenot.
Republican Gerald Sticker will lead the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, defeating 'Chris' Gideon with 61 percent of the votes. Sticker will replace Daniel Edwards, who decided to step down after two decades in office.
Trending News
To see more results, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Longtime West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff retiring, two candidates vying for top...
-
After public input meeting, DOTD weighing alternatives to proposed roundabout at LA...
-
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays
-
Five members of 'NBA North Side Rangers' street gang arrested
-
I-10 East partially closed as workers repair huge hole in Basin Bridge