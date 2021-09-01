85°
Republic suspends curbside recycling service in West Baton Rouge

1 hour 1 minute 48 seconds ago Wednesday, September 01 2021 Sep 1, 2021 September 01, 2021 8:59 AM September 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - Officials in West Baton Rouge announced Wednesday that due to the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) being without power and without the ability to process materials, Republic has suspended its curbside recycling service, effective immediately.

Once the MRF’s power has been restored and is operating as normal, Parish leaders will notify the public of resuming recycling services.

WBR Parish and Republic Services extended its thanks to locals for their patience. 

They added that regular garbage services are operating as normal, in addition to the debris pickup process.

