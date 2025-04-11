80°
REPORTS: LSU's Jersey Wolfenbarger enters transfer portal

3 hours 21 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 1:04 PM April 11, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - After spending just a year in Baton Rouge, LSU women's basketball player Jersey Wolfenbarger is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

On3's Talia Goodman first reported that the rising senior, who averaged 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds a game this past season the Tigers, will enter the portal.

Wolfenbarger, who is 6-foot-5, previously played at Arkansas before transferring to LSU.

