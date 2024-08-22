76°
Reported shots fired off LSU campus near Highland Road and McKinley Street

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - There were reported shots fired north of LSU campus near Highland Road and McKinley, according to the school.

LSUPD issued an emergency text saying to avoid the area.

BRPD is on the scene and confirmed that they are looking for a suspect in the area. No other information is available at this time.

