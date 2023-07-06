84°
Reported aggravated assault at Nicholson Gateway, LSU police say
LSU Police investigated a report of aggravated assault by LSU's campus Thursday night.
According to LSU Police, the suspects involved threatened the victim, who is not an LSU student, at Nicholson Gateway Center. No one was harmed and the suspects are believed to be gone from the area.
This story will be updated.
