Report: Trump administration has plan to deploy 1,000 National Guard troops to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — The Trump administration has a plan ready that would send 1,000 National Guard troops to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, according to The Washington Post.

The plan, confirmed by the Pentagon, would have National Guard troops support law enforcement in Louisiana's "urban centers," but hinges on a formal request from Gov. Jeff Landry, according to the report. Landry has shown support for troop deployment in Louisiana in the past, but he has not yet made an official request.

According to The Washington Post, troops would help with drug enforcement and communication support in the current plan.

The report comes after Trump has made more than one mention of sending troops to New Orleans in the last several days.