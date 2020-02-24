Report: Texas A&M to hire Tommie Robinson as running backs coach

Multiple reports are saying former LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson is headed to College Station to join Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M. He held a similar role for the Tigers since 2017 and also served as LSU’s assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

The move was first reported by Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

During his time in Baton Rouge, Robinson coached and developed the likes of Derrius Guice and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Both players were named first team All-SEC selections in 2017 and 2019, respectively, after rushing for over 1,000 yards.

Robinson is the fourth new assistant Fisher & Co. have added this offseason. Fisher already hired Tyler Santucci from Wake Forest to coach linebackers, TJ Rushing from Florida State to lead the secondary, and veteran James Coley from Georgia to coach tight ends.