REPORT: Saints making rookie QB Tyler Shough their starter
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are making a move at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Tyler Shough will make his first start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Shough, the Saints’ second-round pick, took over in the third quarter of last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after head coach Kellen Moore benched starter Spencer Rattler.
The rookie finished 17-of-30 for 128 yards and an interception in the 23-3 defeat.
The 1-7 Saints kick off against the Rams at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles.
