Report: Saints' Derek Carr could miss next few games following hand injury, potential concussion
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is likely to miss several weeks after a significant fracture in his non-throwing hand following a win over the New York Giants on Sunday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Monday.
"Based on where we are in the season, this is potentially season-ending," Rapoport said on social media.
Rapoport added that Interim coach Darren Rizzi said Carr won’t be placed on IR, "not giving up hope of him playing sooner rather than later."
Interim coach Darren Rizzi confirms Derek Carr won’t be placed on IR, not giving up hope of him playing sooner rather than later. No doubt Carr will be pushing to go… https://t.co/Y3zYYsWGBk— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2024
Carr, who was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter following a particularly rough hit following a rush, is also in the NFL's concussion protocol. Trainers tended to Carr on the sideline before taking him to the injury tent to be evaluated.
Carr finished the 14-10 win over the Giants with 219 yards with one touchdown pass. With Carr out, Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler will step in as the starter. Rattler started all three games that Carr missed earlier this season with an oblique injury.
The Saints, 5-8, play the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
