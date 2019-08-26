Report: Remaining tenants at mostly vacant Cortana Mall ordered to vacate property

BATON ROUGE - The current ownership of the struggling Cortana Mall has ordered its remaining tenants to move out, potentially making way for a new buyer.

According to the Business Report, the few remaining occupants renting out property were recently told they have two weeks or less to vacate the space. The tenants said they were not told whether ownership plans to shut down the mall for good or if a buyer has finally been found.

Some tenants tell the Business Report that a deal to sell the property has already been put together. The mall was put on the market for $4 million just over two years ago.

Only a handful of businesses still occupy the property, which has been hemorrhaging shops for several years.

It’s unclear how the exodus will affect Dillard’s Clearance Center, the mall's last anchor tenant. The store is separately owned and has long since blocked off its interior mall entrance, meaning it's only accessible through the exterior doors.

Dillard's corporate did not immediately comment on the matter.