Report: Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser won't join 2023 gubernatorial race

BATON ROUGE - After numerous hints that he was going to seek Louisiana's top office, Billy Nungesser reportedly does not plan to run for governor in 2023.

The Advocate cited a statement, set to be released officially on Tuesday, from the lieutenant governor. The newspaper said Nungesser pointed to "unfinished business" in his current role as the reason for sitting out the race.

The news leaked the same day that another Republican prospect, State Treasurer John Schroder, announced he was entering the race and just days after Senator John Kennedy said he was sticking with his job in the U.S. Senate.

As of Tuesday, Schroder and La. Attorney General Jeff Landry are the only prominent candidates to formally announce their campaigns.