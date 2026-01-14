66°
REPORT: LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson is entering the transfer portal

Source: CBS Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson is entering the transfer portal, reports from Wednesday indicate. 

News of Anderson leaving the Tigers was reported by CBS Sports, which said Anderson's agency, Team IFA, told them he was entering the portal.

The former Oklahoma player, who came to LSU in 2025, has 12 career touchdown catches and 904 career receiving yards. 

