Report: LSU sending planes to Oxford for Lane Kiffin, his family as parties try to solidify deal

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials are sending planes to Oxford on Sunday morning for Lane Kiffin and his family as the two sides try to solidify a deal, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger said.

Dellenger reported that LSU and Kiffin's representatives held a call after LSU played Oklahoma. According to ESPN's Marty Smith, Kiffin is set to hold a team meeting a 9 a.m. Sunday and announce his future plans.

Kiffin's future at the university was unclear after Ole Miss beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl to finish the regular season 11-1 on Friday. This comes after Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter issued a statement saying Kiffin's decision on whether he leaves the program would come following their game versus Mississippi State.

Carter and Kiffin met Saturday, and while Kiffin hasn't formalized his intention to coach for LSU, it is believed that his desire to coach Ole Miss in the playoffs is holding up a deal. Ole Miss has already begun engaging with candidates, notably USF's Alex Golesh and Tulane's Jon Sumrall.

Previous reports said Kiffin's contract was offered a seven-year, incentive laden deal worth at least $90 million with $25 million in roster bonuses.

Kiffin has been the head coach at Ole Miss since 2020, guiding one of the most successful runs in program history, going 55-19 and 32-17 overall. He has previous stops as a head coach at Florida Atlantic, Southern California, and Tennessee.